Most Coveted: Panerai, Dolce & Gabbana, Gucci and More

When it comes to luxury, you can rest assured that Prestige has it covered. But with the sheer multitude, let alone variety, released regularly on the landscape, it can become rather difficult to figure out the best from the rest or to even pick up the newest and most exciting. As luck would have it, our editors are forever on the look out: discovering on-the-rise labels, picking up new products from cult brands and the finding the most desirable items there are. So for those that are curious what that might be, keep scrolling to discover what made the cut in our weekly Most Coveted list.
As part of its Watches and Wonders presentation, Panerai is launching eight exciting models to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the self-luminous substance ‘Luminor’. The distinctive Super-LumiNova’s glow in the dark feature has become a big part of the brand’s identity. The Luminor Marina Fibratech 44mm is one of the highlights of the presentation which —as its name suggests— utilises the patented Fibratech: a lightweight yet durable material made of an intensive five step process. The PAM01663 is the first timepiece introducing this new material. — Dara Chau (DC), Senior Digital Editor
HK$123,500
Korean eyewear brand Gentle Monster is well known for their exciting collaborations and their latest is no different. Teaming up with record breaking K-pop girl band Blackpink’s Jennie, the Jentle Home collection features sunglasses and accessories that range from statement and scholarly styles, to modernised retro frames and chain accessories. These 1996 C1 clear acetate frames, with temples accented by a signature silver metal ring, have a rectangular cat-eye shape and black lenses that will add instant chicness to my summer. I will be wearing them with the oversized matte black chain for a more pronounced look too. — Fontaine Cheng (FC), Digital Writer
Sunglasses 1996 C1 HK$2,015; Glasses Chain ONYX BK HK$1,085
Moschino’s Spring-Summer 2020 collection features multiple bags inspired by inanimate objects including a musical score sheet and violin. My personal favourite is this art palette-shaped handbag crafted in calfskin with a cork effect print and three-dimensional effect colours. The bag is also lined with a small patch pocket featuring their signature logo in 3D. Famous for producing clothing and accessories that are larger than life, Moschino never fails to bring fashion to the next level and prompts me to think outside of the box. Playful, whimsical and popping with colour, the bag is just what I need this season. — Florence Tsai (FT), Senior Digital Editor
HK$5,076
Dolce & Gabbana’s flagship store on Canton Road gets a refresh characterised by the synthesis of its aesthetic codes. The boutique is flooded with imperial Italian elements that coincide with its recent collection. Almost misplaced in the store is a pair of classic minimalistic heels —something rare to see for the flamboyant style of D&G. It’s not until I inspect a little closer does it all make sense. The Keira sandals are minimalistic at first glance, but behind the soles are vintage galvanic brass “D” and “G” baroque sculptures in place of a conventional heel. — DC
HK$10,500
The weather has finally hit Hong Kong with glorious sunshine and though I may not be heading to the beach any time soon, I can definitely start planning my swimwear options. London-based beachwear brand Ayla makes their swimwear in Bali and is one of the many eco-friendly labels to keep your eye on. Crafted in a regenerated fabric made from old fishing nets, plastics and carpets, Ayla gives you another reason, not that you need one, to dive into the pool this summer. I’ve got this Tanning bandeau with a cute front bow and corset detailing paired with their floaty-fit Frill shorts in my basket so far. Now, anyone for a swim? — FC
Bandeau HK$722; Shorts; HK$1,010
French master perfumer Caroline Becker has created an exotic fragrance for luxury perfume brand Kilian. Composed of a citrusy duo of lemon and grapefruit, and spiced with a pink pepper berry, the scent also unveils a sweet coconut and milky rice aroma with juicy accents of mango and tonka bean combined to produce a truly captivating olfactory experience. The refillable spray comes with a Kilian Paris clutch in black embellished with a precious mother of pearl Art Deco jewel. Inspired by the scenery of a full-moon reflected on the sea during a dark evening, the perfume bottle is a seductive blue reminder of the calmness of night. — FT
HK$2,300
Wimbledon may be cancelled for the first time since World War II this year, but that’s not going to stop me from loving tennis. Gucci seems to have the same idea with this retro style tennis t-shirt, inspired by the country clubs of 1987. Made in Italy, the ivory cotton tee is embroidered with tennis rackets to add a sporty element to the luxury Italian brand’s logo while dropped sleeves emphasise a more relaxed fit. Game, set, match. Gucci wins. — FC
HK$5,200