Alvin Choo | Prestige 40 Under 40 2022

Few would have guessed that a 130-year-old heritage soya sauce brewery, whose products are used in the kitchens of five-star hotels and Michelin-starred Chinese restaurants, would one day be on TikTok. However, Alvin Choo, the fifth-generation owner of Kwong Cheong Thye (KCT), is a firm believer in change and keeping up with the times.

Since joining the family business in 2017, Alvin has been working to transform the company. Under his leadership, KCT has established an online presence and also expanded its production and office space to include a new five-storey extension. The goal is to achieve 90 per cent fully automated processes for maximum efficiency, and for older workers to be reskilled for easier roles instead of manual labour.

Some traditions, like the six-month fermentation period of the soya sauce, are maintained, but KCT has also harnessed science and technology to produce a more consistent product. “We are truly passionate about our brewing process,” Alvin says. “If there are any evolutions in trends, no matter in science or in consumer habits, we will study them and continue to evolve with the times.”

Art Direction: AUDREY CHAN; Photography: JOEL LOW; Hair: BENEDICT CHOO; Make-up: TG GOH; Photography Assistance: EDDIE TEO