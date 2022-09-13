Aundraj Jude | Prestige 40 Under 40 2022

Best known for his 3D augmented reality videos, Aundraj Jude is a self-taught Singaporean visual artist whose work has gone global. He combines 3D and visual effects to create extremely lifelike videos of surreal scenarios, like a giant robot walking among HDB buildings and a shark swimming through an MRT station. The latter went viral on TikTok, racking up over 1.4 million views.

His talent has not only garnered lots of attention but also opportunities to work with top brands around the world, like Adidas, Secretlab, Adobe, Burberry and Hendrick’s Gin. “A lot of what I do revolves around changing mindsets (of brands and clients), to demonstrate the opportunities available with 3D art and augmented reality, and to show them that we are not limited to the tools of the past. There’s a new age of content approaching,” says Aundraj.

Earlier this year, his works were displayed on nine massive LED Screens around Shibuya, Tokyo, including ones at the famous Shibuya Crossing. In addition, Aundraj was the only Singaporean selected for Snapchat’s Augmented Reality Creator Residency programme in 2020, during which

he designed an interactive AR Lens.

The artist has many upcoming projects in the pipeline, including a collaboration with Snapchat for its Augmented Reality accelerator course here in partnership with creative business school, Hyper Island.