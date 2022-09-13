Bella Khaja | Prestige 40 Under 40 2022

Bella Khaja has long been an advocate for women empowerment in technology. She launched Nimble Marketing Consultancy in 2016 as the first and only marketing consultancy in Singapore that is entirely for women, by women. She is also the co-founder of FEM Bootcamp, Asia’s first and only digital bootcamp for female entrepreneurs focused on branding and tech.

A multi-hyphenate with big dreams, Bella ventured into the e-commerce business this year with her Islamic lifestyle store, Hadyaa, which offers décor items, wedding and Eid favours and more. This month, she is also launching Sehat Kitchen, a Halal healthy meal subscription service. Operating out of a central kitchen in Jalan Pelikat, it has over 80 recipes that customers can choose from to be delivered daily. “The pandemic has taught me that my interests and passions are different from what is expected of me,” she says. “I am not stuck in a mould and starting Sehat Kitchen and Hadyaa is proof of that.”

Overcoming hurdles in her first business has also benefitted Bella in her new endeavours. “Learning from failures is a big thing for me,” adds Bella,

who hosts a podcast called Permission to Fail to speak on the topic. “I have learnt to pivot and optimise – business growth is not linear.”

