Bree Yek | Prestige 40 Under 40 2022

37, co-founder and CEO of Carb0n.fi 

A Singapore-based start-up that uses blockchain technology to help businesses and individuals offset their carbon footprint, Carb0n.fi is Bree Yek’s third foray into the ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) space. Her first was about authenticating organic and ethical cosmeceutical ingredients; and the second was created out of a venture builder at Singapore University of Technology and Design relating to recycling of plastic waste.

Bree’s aim is to grow Carb0n.fi to become a go-to platform of help for small-to-medium sized businesses, in particular – where they can achieve their carbon-net-zero pledge as frictionless and as transparently as possible.

At the moment, the company has launched its carbon credit NFTs (called cNFTs) on major marketplaces like OpenSea. “People can purchase them and see where the credits originate from. Using our dapp (decentralised app), with their crypto wallet, they can also retire their cNFTs to provide an open-proof of their carbon-offsetting activities,” explains Bree. The ultimate goal, of course, is to enable every climate-positive organisation to succeed.

