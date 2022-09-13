return Return to Prestige 40 Under 40 Previous
Bryan Foong | Prestige 40 Under 40 2022

Bryan Foong

39, managing director and photographer at BR Studios and Antelope Studios, and co-founder of Raw 

An award-winning commercial, lifestyle and wedding photographer with over 15 years of experience, Bryan Foong’s remit spans three portfolios. BF Studio focuses on commercial and lifestyle content, while Antelope Studio specialises in fine art wedding photography. Together with his mentor and veteran local photographer Geoff Ang, Bryan also co-founded Raw, a community studio and learning facility that aims to uplift aspiring photographers of all levels and genres by providing mentorship, education and a co-working space.

Throughout his career, Bryan has represented brands such as Sony, Gitzo, Tether Tools and Omnidesk. Evolving with the times, his businesses are fully digital and paperless. The pandemic also prompted Bryan to conduct remote photoshoots – something that creatives all across the globe have begun to embrace.

During the Circuit Breaker, many photographers lost their jobs, but Bryan took this opportunity to organise weekly webinars at Raw to keep fellow professionals motivated and up to date. He continues to give back to the industry by conducting frequent workshops and sharing sessions, with the aim of helping local photographers and content creators stay in the industry longer.

