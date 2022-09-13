return Return to Prestige 40 Under 40 Previous
Charlotte Mei de Drouas | Prestige 40 Under 40 2022

Charlotte Mei de Drouas

30, nutritionist, presenter, sustainability advocate and founder of TheCharlotteMei

Charlotte Mei de Drouas wants to help people build a better relationship with food and get them interested in what they eat. When she returned to Singapore in 2015 with a degree in nutrition from the University of Leeds in the UK, Charlotte noticed Singapore was far behind other nations when it came to environmental consciousness. To start a conversation around food waste and to challenge others to finish their food, she started her Instagram page @thecharlottemei, posting photos of an empty plate at the end of every meal.

A year after her graduation, she set up her firm, TheCharlotteMei, to conduct nutrition literacy workshops and one-on-one consultations. She also learnt about urban farming and locavorism. The following year, in 2017, she began to host and produce local radio show Your Evening Escape and helmed a TV show titled Crave.

In addition, she uses her platforms to share tips on lowering one’s ecological footprint, and runs an eco database featuring a list of conscious brands and organisations. Part of her efforts include working with companies and organisations to showcase their sustainable efforts. Past projects include a hotel’s food waste programme and the Singapore Green Plan.

