Clarence Chan | Prestige 40 Under 40 2022

More than a decade ago, Clarence Chan founded Bandwagon as an online gig finder to help people discover live concerts and events. This grew into a media company that spotlights music in Asia, reaching one million readers around the world.

Over the years, Bandwagon has played a big role in developing Singapore’s music culture, stewarding more than 100 talents who have worked with the company and continued to stay involved in the music industry. Clarence and his team have also partnered with National Arts Council to launch Hear65, a one-stop hub housing the largest digital repository of Singaporean music.

This year, Hear65 participated in a three-month pilot with Funan, a CapitaLand mall, playing local tracks in the mall and from an immersive audio-visual display in Funan’s underpass towards the MRT station. Plans are afoot to unveil more of such spaces around Singapore.

Bandwagon is also going into Web3 and is part of the founding team of a next-generation music collective called The Great Wave. It allows anyone to own the music created by a group of artists through purchasing NFTs or investing in The Great Wave’s liquidity pool. “We believe the idea of digital property rights – being able to own digital assets, and interoperability across metaverses – is the next phase for the internet,” says Clarence. “We’re glad to be early innovators and part of the future.”

Art Direction: AUDREY CHAN; Photography: JOEL LOW; Hair: BENEDICT CHOO; Make-up: TG GOH; Photography Assistance: EDDIE TEO