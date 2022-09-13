David Z Wang | Prestige 40 Under 40 2022

The idea for Helicap came about through 33 Capital, an investment firm David Z Wang also founded. There, he discovered how difficult it was for private investors to locate quality alternative investment opportunities. Tackling a US$500 billion financing gap that banks are unable to serve, Helicap provides capital to 300 million unbanked and underbanked people and businesses in Southeast Asia.

Four years have passed since Helicap’s establishment, and the company has invested and facilitated more than US$150 million to non-bank financial institutions, and improved access to credit and capital for over five million underbanked micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs),

as well as individuals. Beyond the 150,000 SMEs and individuals in Singapore that have been financed, the fintech firm has supported millions of others across the region in loans.

“The company started in a small apartment, moved into a decent office, and doubled its size in two years. The company has grown from managing US$1 million to more than US$100 million in deal volume within three years, and yet our headcount costs have only doubled,” he says. On top

of these impressive achievements, a fundraising round is underway to bring that figure from US$100 million to US$1 billion.