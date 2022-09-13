Devi Sahny | Prestige 40 Under 40 2022

When Belgium-born Devi Sahny was 24 years old, she was determined to start an EdTech business in Singapore, which she believed had one of the world’s best education systems. Her entrepreneurial journey into the country was met with obstacles, both with her employment pass application, as well as much discouragement from her immigration consultant.

Fearless and unshaken, the former investment banker at Goldman Sachs eventually succeeded in establishing Ascend Now, and bootstrapped the currently million-dollar business with just US$8,000 in her bank account.

Stemming from a small idea to improve the way education was delivered, Devi’s EdTech company delivers one-on-one online academic coaching and focuses on normalising entrepreneurship for students aged six to 18. Ascend Now works with over 10,000 students and 35 school groups. It is in the process of developing a platform where students can learn important soft skills that are not taught at school. Devi’s aim is to teach relevant content that will help prepare students for the future.