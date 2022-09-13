Dione Song | Prestige 40 Under 40 2022

In 2021, Dione Song became local fashion label Love, Bonito’s first CEO since the company’s founding 11 years ago. Working closely with co-founder Rachel Lim, Dione is responsible for driving Love, Bonito’s vision, strategy, culture and growth. Beyond her corporate role, she is also passionate about working with entrepreneurs, and is currently a mentor with global venture capital firm, 500 Startups. She is also a board member of Ramblin’ Brands, a niche consumer goods company specialising in sexual wellness products.

Bringing with her previous experience in finance and marketing, Dione has, over the past five years at Love, Bonito, helped establish the company as the leading omnichannel womenswear brand in Southeast Asia. After recently opening flagship stores in Hong Kong and Indonesia, as well as launching a pop-up in Japan mid-2022, she even has plans to expand into the Philippines and the US.

Dione is also a big champion for female empowerment. Through Love, Bonito, she hopes to grow a female ecosystem beyond fashion that uplifts women in different phases of life, and at the same time, supports other Asian female-led businesses.