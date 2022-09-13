Dorothea Koh | Prestige 40 Under 40 2022

The healthcare industry has palpably transformed through the pandemic – a period that has taught the world the importance of machines in alleviating a crisis. One individual who would concur is Dorothea Koh. She is the CEO and co-founder of Bot MD, a Y Combinator-backed startup that builds an AI clinical assistant. Think of BOT MD as a system that helps doctors scale care; a system fed with hospital information to provide instant answers to doctor and patient questions. More than 18,000 doctors have hopped onto the Bot MD wagon since 2018.

“During the pandemic, we used Bot MD to power chat platforms like WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger to help doctors monitor the vital signs of over 4,000 Covid-19 patients in Singapore and Indonesia,” says Dorothea. Since then, the company has evolved beyond Covid-19 to help doctors and nurses automate a much wider range of clinical workflows. This helps to monitor and educate patients with other chronic and acute clinical conditions, including hypertension, diabetes and kidney diseases.

What also evolved tremendously was Dorothea’s entrepreneurial acumen. “I have come to appreciate how entrepreneurship is really a marathon and not a sprint, and how important it is to have a co-founder that can support you through this incredibly unpredictable journey,” she says.

