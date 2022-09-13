Farhanna Farid | Prestige 40 Under 40 2022

On most days of the week, Farhanna Farid can be found grooming powerlifting athletes to be competition-ready – including the management of their training programme and nutrition planning. She is also a member of Powerlifting Singapore (National Federation), competing in the Open Under-52kg category.

Farhanna also flew the Singapore flag high at International Powerlifting Federation (IPF)-sanctioned competitions and counts the recent IPF World Championship in South Africa as the biggest international meet she has competed in thus far. She broke two deadlift world records in the competition, becoming the first Singaporean to break a world record in the open-age category.

Placing in the top three at the upcoming World Championships is an aim that sits high on Farhanna’s to-do list now, besides rallying support and recognition for the local powerlifting community. The athlete adds, “I believe we are at the precipice of a new powerlifting era in Singapore, and we have yet to show the world how capable Singaporeans truly are.”