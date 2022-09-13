Felicia Toh | Prestige 40 Under 40 2022

Felicia Toh is the founding partner of Quarters Architects, a Singapore-based architecture and interior design consultancy. She also founded NOST, a sustainable apparel and heritage textiles brand that partners with artisanal families in Asia to make handcrafted pieces.

This year, DesignCouncil Singapore awarded NOST a Good Design Research Grant for PALCRAFT, a project that pioneers the research of heritage textiles using pineapple leaf fibres known as PALF. In May, NOST launched its first line of loungewear made with PALF with an exhibition at National Design Centre.

Felicia’s motivation for launching NOST is to help artisans keep their craft alive in a world where they have difficulties competing with commercial producers. Through PALFCRAFT, artisans now have access to these sustainable yarns. They can also future-proof their craft through producing sustainable textiles for global markets.

When wearing her architect’s cap, Felicia finds joy in working on meaningful projects that change the way people live, learn and interact with their surroundings.

Art Direction: AUDREY CHAN; Photography: JOEL LOW; Hair: RICK YANG, USING ANTI COLLECTIVE; Make-up: SOPHIA CHIA/MAKEUP PROS; Photography Assistance: EDDIE TEO