Gerry Eng | Prestige 40 Under 40 2022

Despite the scepticism levelled at the industry at large, Coinhako, a Singapore-based cryptocurrency exchange, still grew by leaps and bounds. While its growth has a lot to do with a general mind shift in favour of digital assets over the years, the fortitude of the people at the helm plays a part.

As co-founder and CTO, Gerry Eng has led Coinhako to some of its greatest successes. Now recognised at the national level, it received the license to operate as a digital payment token service provider this year – a feat that industry observers say requires determination to obtain because of stringent regulatory requirements.

Obtaining the license is also a testament to Coinhako’s security initiatives to ensure safety for clients on their platform. The quality of their systems has been validated in awards like the Community Partnership Award by the Commercial Affairs Department (CAD), and the National Day Award by the Ministry of Home Affairs – both won in 2021.

Just two years ago, Coinhako had less than 20 staff. Today, it is one of the longest-standing crypto platforms in Asia Pacific with over 200 people in Singapore and Vietnam.

