Jay Gray | Prestige 40 Under 40 2022

Jay Gray cut his teeth at bars around the world, before settling in Singapore in 2016 as the Monkey Shoulder brand ambassador to Southeast Asia for six years.

At the height of Covid-19, he opened Sago House together with industry veterans Desiree Jane Silva and George Abishek. With interiors almost entirely hand-built by the team out of upcycled materials, Sago House serves a new menu of six cocktails weekly. The cosy space run with warm hospitality flourished despite the tough times, ranking No. 49 in Asia’s 50 Best Bars in 2021 and rising to No. 31 this year.

Jay and his team also opened Low Tide, a tropical cocktail bar and restaurant, and Punch & Consequence, an intimate chef-led tasting menu and cocktail pairing concept. In addition, his glassware company Kes-Sho brings hand-blown, hyper-thin cocktail glasses to the masses at affordable prices. Earlier this year, Jay led Sago House’s venture into Web3 with a collection of NFTs with real world utility, to commemorate the 271 cocktails on its first year of menus.

His next project is setting up Singapore’s first chopped cheese experience, serving the classic New York City-style sandwich in a delivery-heavy model. With so much more to come from him, Jay has a simple hope for the future: “to never lose sight of what’s important to our guests”.

Art Direction: AUDREY CHAN; Photography: JOEL LOW; Hair: RICK YANG, USING ANTI COLLECTIVE; Make-up: SOPHIA CHIA/MAKEUP PROS; Photography Assistance: EDDIE TEO