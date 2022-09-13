Jonathan Chua | Prestige 40 Under 40 2022

Coming from a career in consulting and co-founding his own public relations agency, Jonathan Chua had no prior experience in managing a consumer tech product when he joined his friend and founder, Kay Woo, in launching Tada. After five years, however, he is proud to say that the ride hailing service has found its place in the fiercely competitive market.

“Tada keeps Singapore moving by providing a commuting solution that takes passengers to their destinations to live, work and play with stable prices. As a platform, we also have tens of thousands of drivers who rely on Tada daily for their livelihoods,” he says.

Jonathan oversees the operational management of the platform in the markets they operate in, from Singapore to Cambodia, Vietnam and South Korea. He also represents MVL, Tada’s parent company, in its global corporate and business development efforts, including managing partnerships with regional corporates and supporting fund raising.

One of his biggest achievements so far is supporting the growth within his team. “In an era where the war for talent means that opportunities abound in the job markets, I’m proud to say that majority of the pioneer team members at Tada are still aboard and have grown to take on larger responsibilities as the platform grows,” he says. “I’d like to think it speaks of the culture we’ve earnestly built and zealously defend, the trust we’ve earned and give to our people, and the long-term view that both the company and our people share.”