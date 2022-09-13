Jonathan Lau | Prestige 40 Under 40 2022

Prior to breaking ground in healthcare, Jonathan Lau was a fighter pilot flying F16s in the Republic of Singapore Airforce and leading its transition into next-generation training systems. Now, he’s forging a different path with Nervotec, a company that measures vital signs and tracks stress levels – with medical-grade accuracy – through video-based technology. To continue making a bigger ripple effect in the industry, Nervotec has recently established a strategic partnership with Prudential to offer access of its products and services to the insurance giant’s 31 million users.

Jonathan is now pursuing huge updates, such as creating blood pressure, cardiovascular age and stress indicators that can be used in a highly convenient manner. “Imagine tracking your blood pressure purely from a selfie of your face, without the need for an inflatable cuff. This future excites us as the accessibility and the ease of monitoring your health indicators and developing healthy habits remain the biggest challenge

in hypertensive patients,” he says.