Kelley Wong | Prestige 40 Under 40 2022

Kelley Wong is the Chairperson of the Young Women’s Leadership Connection (YWLC), a volunteer-run grassroots organisation in Singapore. Passionate about community building and empowering people, she drives the organisation’s strategic direction to create mentorship, leadership, social impact and networking opportunities for young women. She has volunteered in various capacities with organisations in the UK and China, with a focus on supporting young people and children.

When not clocking in volunteering hours, Kelley is a lawyer at Morgan Lewis Stamford specialising in commercial litigation and dispute resolution matters. She also sits on the Young Lawyers’ Committee of The Law Society of Singapore.

Today, Kelley leads the 12-member Executive Committee in YWLC in curating programmes and activities to empower young women – holding approximately 40 events a year for over 300 active members. “People often ask how I find time to volunteer with YWLC given my profession and other personal commitments. Truth be told, it’s not easy but if you are truly passionate about a cause, you will find time to make it work,” she adds.