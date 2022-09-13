Kenneth Foong | Prestige 40 Under 40 2022

Kenneth Foong has been around the block. At 21, he left Singapore for New York City to pursue a formal education in Culinary Arts and Management at the Culinary Institute of Education. That started the ball rolling for his culinary career; he then went on to learn from some of the industry’s mightiest at the highly lauded Eleven Madison Park and Betony in Midtown Manhattan.

Kenneth also counts stints at Cure, RVLT and the now-shuttered Restaurant André in Singapore as part of his portfolio, on top of an internship position at three-Michelin-starred Noma in October 2018. Regardless of the restaurant, the chef’s focus on offering guests the best possible experience never wavers – which culminated in tangible coups for Noma where he now runs the show as head chef. Under his helm, the restaurant bagged its third Michelin star and The World’s Best Restaurant label.

Even as the winds of change blow through the culinary landscape, he doesn’t seem to be bogged down by weariness. “We are constantly part of the dialogue about what it means to be a restaurant in this day and age – whether that means working towards making Noma the best place to work in, providing opportunities for growth within the company, or looking at the bigger picture of addressing the inherently unsustainable nature of restaurant work,” Kenneth explains.