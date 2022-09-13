Mae Tan | Prestige 40 Under 40 2022

A ground-up movement that matches needy families and seniors with volunteers in the same neighbourhood, KampungKakis was set up during the pandemic lockdown to fulfil the need for dedicated, location-based volunteers – given the reduced social contact then.

Its neighbourhood-based buddy system aims to ignite the kampung spirit in a bid to create a more resilient community support network. Today, the platform is a registered non-profit organisation, which has a base of more than 1,800 volunteers and supports over 700 beneficiary households islandwide.

What was initially a support system that aided beneficiaries through meals, groceries, home-based learning support and emergency financial disbursements gradually evolved to focus on primarily serving isolated and frail seniors. Says Mae, “In the new normal, some of the more pressing problems that low-income families faced during the pandemic have gradually dissolved. However, we realised that the psychosocial issues that our isolated and frail seniors in the community faced is still a deep-rooted problem that was only exacerbated by the pandemic.”

She hopes that seniors don’t get neglected in the world’s pursuit for the metaverse or new technological advancements. “As we push for the next digital frontier, we need to keep in mind our seniors and ensure those who are not as privileged are on the same digital playing field as we are.”