Maxine Ngooi | Prestige 40 Under 40 2022

A few things have brought Maxine Ngooi to where she is today – a passion driven by quality produce, culinary talent inherited from her mother, and expertise gleaned from Singapore’s finest French dining establishments. The middle child of a Portuguese-Eurasian mother, Maxine lived in a home filled with the smells of her mother’s bakes as she was growing up. The aromas of pastries and cakes have lingered until today – at least in the kitchens she finds herself working in.

The 30-year-old is the executive chef and co-owner of Tigerlily Patisserie and Chin Mee Chin Bakery, spearheading the creation of core offerings at both establishments, in addition to overseeing the planning and growth of both businesses. Those who had a taste of Tigerlily Patisserie’s early days – as a platform that sold bake boxes at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic – can now enjoy the label’s bakes in its very own café and patisserie.

The World Gourmet Summit’s Best Pastry Chef of 2022 aims to grow the reach and accessibility of Tigerlily Patisserie and Chin Mee Chin Bakery by strengthening their presence – both online and offline. She is also big on giving back to society. “My hopes for the future would be to continuously integrate new technology and systems in my businesses while focusing on various CSR efforts. I would love to give back to the community and support the environment,” Maxine adds.