Melanie Wu | Prestige 40 Under 40 2022

It was a stint as a secondary school visual arts teacher, coupled with an involvement in research and pedagogy, that inspired Melanie Wu to make education accessible for everyone. The Canadian native is currently the head of learning for APAC at General Assembly, a company formed in 2011 that serves as a source for training, staffing and career transitions.

Since its genesis, General Assembly has transformed tens of thousands of careers through pioneering experiential education aligned with today’s most in-demand skills. An indication of the impetus General Assembly has brought to the career and education industries is its network of thousands of expert instructors, alongside more than 80,000 of graduates and alumni across 39 cities. “Even when Covid-19 hit the world and made a lot of companies relook at remote work and learning, we have been able to adapt and continuously offer opportunities for people to learn and grow,” says Melanie.

While many companies were still grappling with retrenchments in the market due to the pandemic, General Assembly had already found ways to keep its head above water – mainly identifying the need for people to upskill or reskill. The goal is clear: to create opportunities for everyone to learn and grow, regardless of where you are and what stage of life you’re in – pandemic be damned. “The company had the structures in place and was quick to shift our courses from in-person to online, while training instructors ensure a high quality of instructional delivery and classroom experience,” she adds.