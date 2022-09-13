Mohammad Danesh | Prestige 40 Under 40 2022

Mohammad Danesh believes that “connectivity is a human right”. Transcelestial is a technology company that aims to be a game-changer in internet distribution through its invention called the Centauri. It is a state-of-the-art laser communication device that will help people get rapid internet access anywhere, without the need for expensive infrastructure. Danesh’s ultimate goal is to build a global network of satellites, as well as a space terminal that will allow everyone to have access to the internet.

Possessing more than a decade of experience in electromagnetics and optics, Danesh holds a PhD in Nanophotonics (the science of light waves in nanoscale) from the National University of Singapore and has participated in various research and development projects across Asia. He is also a published academic in many top photonics journals.

Starting his company with only two people in 2016, Danesh now works with a team of more than 50, including some of the most advanced laser communications experts in the world. “Covid-19 showed that good connectivity is essential. Even when you’re inside the home, it’s important

to remain connected to the outside world,” he says. Danesh is therefore constantly working with his team to figure out how they can use technology to solve real-world challenges at scale, and bring people closer no matter how far apart they are physically.