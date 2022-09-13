Ng Wan Gui | Prestige 40 Under 40 2022

Ng Wan Gui leads the collections, exhibitions, corporate services and estates departments at the Asian Civilisations Museum (ACM) and the Peranakan Museum. While the work done by her team isn’t always apparent to the public, they are the backbone of the museums, delivering world-class exhibitions and galleries to draw in art enthusiasts locally and from abroad.

Wan Gui also bears the responsibility of making art accessible to anyone, regardless of age and profession. “I hope Singapore will have a strong museum-going culture. The country has a rich and growing museum landscape and much to offer. We want the museums to be engaging and relevant to all, and not perceived as highbrow or boring,” she adds.

Other nations have also taken a liking to ACM’s offerings, evidenced by an increasing overseas demand for the museum’s travelling exhibitions.

It is a testament of the quality of Singapore’s national collection and an important tool for cultural diplomacy. “I would like to create more awareness of the frequently lesser-known functions of museum work and encourage more people to join this profession. Often, many people do not realise the amount of work and time involved in staging an exhibition and keeping the museum going,” she says.

