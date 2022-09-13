Oh Chu Xian | Prestige 40 Under 40 2022

Coming from two generations of road construction and asphalt manufacturing entrepreneurs, Oh Chu Xian grew up watching infrastructure development come at the price of the environment. The birth of Magorium in 2019 is a bid to continue her grandfather’s legacy with a sustainable twist.

Eight years of research and development have culminated in the company’s Generation 3.0, a technology that can recycle the most problematic plastic waste into a new green road construction material called NEWBitumen. Presently, Chu Xian and her team are working to scale up production. “We hope to fully commercialise our technology within the next five years, to see Singapore’s plastic recycling rate increase from the current 4 per cent to up to 35 to 40 per cent,” she adds.

Magorium recently became a DBS Foundation Social Enterprise 2021 grantee, which supports the company’s technology patent, commercialisation and scaling endeavours. The company also constructed its third plastic waste road at the driveway of the new DBS Newton Green, which is the first net-zero energy building by a bank.