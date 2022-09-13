Poh Yun Ru | Prestige 40 Under 40 2022

Poh Yun Ru describes herself as a socially engaged product designer, who aims to make a positive impact and improve lives of those around her through simple and intuitive solutions.

In 2021, she collaborated with Thye Hua Kwan Nursing Home for her final-year thesis at the National University of Singapore (NUS)’s Division of Industrial Design to create Rewind, a multi-sensory stimulation motion-tracking tool to prompt meaningful recollection from elderly dementia patients. By triggering their memory of acts like spreading jam, ironing clothes and making tea, Rewind helps to evoke memories and ignite conversations. This project, which she is continuing research on, is especially close to her heart as her grandmother suffers from dementia. This May, Rewind won the Grand Prix at the Lexus Design Award and showed at the Lexus exhibit at Milan Design Week the following month.

Besides continuing research on Rewind, Yun Ru currently teaches students how to communicate ideas through product photography. For the past year, she has also been working on a research project at the NUS Mechanobiology Institute, where she is involved in designing a new generation of microscopes. In addition, she is curating and supervising 12 student design projects inspired by nature in Singapore. They will be exhibited this September during Paris Design Week and France Design Week at legendary taxidermy shop, Deyrolle.