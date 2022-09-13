Prashant Ashoka | Prestige 40 Under 40 2022

Singaporean writer and photographer Prashant Ashoka is testament to the fact that our successes and talents are not limited to our professions. The creative talent is not an architect, but he designed Casa Etérea – a fully sustainable mirrored house on an extinct volcano in the central Mexican highlands that is available for rent. Conceived with the intent to be a fully community-run business that empowers and employs locally, Casa Etérea is a case study of how businesses in the travel industry can adopt regenerative practices.

Prashant, who shuttles between Mexico City and Tokyo, launched Casa Etérea in 2021 to international acclaim. The unique project graced the cover of Architectural Digest, and was a major part of Airbnb’s global campaign, which appeared in major cities like London, Berlin and New York. Prashant was also invited to be a speaker at The Regenerative Travel Summit, where he spoke about designing spaces within the tourism sector that create value and support local communities.

“The last few years have redefined my ideas around success and personal value,” he says. “I have been able to embrace a shift towards finding soulful purpose instead of being motivated solely by the desire for advancement. Also, for someone whose creativity has been long defined by writing and photography, crossing the threshold of familiar art and wading into the study of architecture and building a business around the principles of design thinking has been an expansive personal revelation.”

Photo: ESTUDIO C129