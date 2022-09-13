Rayner Loi | Prestige 40 Under 40 2022

Reality struck Rayner Loi in the face after a conversation with an underprivileged family while he was studying at the Singapore University of Social Sciences. Despite many leading comfortable lives, there are families here that face food insecurity. This made him want to learn more about

and tackle the problem of food wastage in the country.

In 2017, Rayner took a break from university to launch AI food tech start-up, Lumitics. Together with his co-founder, he led his team in developing Insight, an AI smart food waste tracker. With the aim of helping kitchens become more sustainable by effectively managing their food waste on

a commercial scale, Insight can track the types and amount of food that gets discarded by using garbage bins equipped with weight sensors, cameras and AI technology. It can even differentiate if the food is spoilt, uneaten or just kitchen scraps. The company now counts international names such

as Singapore Airlines, Cathay Pacific, Accor Group and Four Seasons Group as clients, enabling them to optimise inventory management by keeping track of and reducing avoidable food wastage.

Art Direction: AUDREY CHAN; Photography: JOEL LOW; Hair: RICK YANG, USING ANTI COLLECTIVE; Make-up: SOPHIA CHIA/MAKEUP PROS; Photography Assistance: EDDIE TEO