Rebecca Eu | Prestige 40 Under 40 2022

Rebecca Eu is using her position of privilege to help underprivileged communities in Southeast Asia. The daughter of Richard Eu, chairman of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) company Eu Yan Sang, started her Philippines-based social enterprise, Mei’s Own, in 2015.

Rebecca and her team work with survivors of sex trafficking and the artisan community to create homeware and lifestyle products. Mei’s Own provides a platform to sell these items, and proceeds go to the beneficiaries and towards helping them gain education and employment. Through these efforts, Mei’s Own has helped over 400 underprivileged children attend school by providing them access to laptops and online

learning platforms.

Since the pandemic hit, Rebecca has moved from Manila back to Singapore, and is working to help the local community. Last year, she collaborated with The Art Faculty, a social enterprise by Autism Resource Centre (Singapore), to launch a baby wear collection designed by Singaporean artists on the autism spectrum.