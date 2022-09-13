Sam Lo | Prestige 40 Under 40 2022

Many Singaporeans may know Sam Lo by their moniker – the Sticker Lady. A trans, non-binary advocate for feminist and LGBTQIA+ causes, they had humble beginnings as an urban artist, and have since showcased their talent beyond Singapore in the form of murals on the streets of Hong Kong and New Delhi, as well as commercial collaborations with Nike, Casio, Shake Shack, Netflix, Adobe and more.

Passionate about using their artwork as a channel to support and create awareness about the LGBTQIA+ community, Sam actively takes part in group and solo exhibitions, as well as creates public art for the community in their spare time to tell their stories.

As part of Chingay’s golden jubilee celebrations this year, Sam was chosen to design the festival’s special 50th anniversary bus float. 2021 also marked their first time working with an art institution – the Singapore Art Museum, to create a mural in a public space. Their proudest moment though, was where they self-funded and painted a mural on the back walls of Aliwal Arts Centre, to celebrate Pride Month 2022. Titled STILL HERE, this vibrant creation includes a QR code linking to a list of resources for the queer community and for those wanting to learn more about them.

Sam will take on the role as the first and only art director for Chingay 2023, where they will help to rebrand and breathe new life into the iconic local festival.

Art Direction: AUDREY CHAN; Photography: JOEL LOW; Hair: BENEDICT CHOO; Make-up: TG GOH; Photography Assistance: EDDIE TEO