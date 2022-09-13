Sandhya Sriram | Prestige 40 Under 40 2022

Dr Sandhya Sriram is a busy woman. A stem cell biologist and scientist by training, she is also a pioneer in the cultivated seafood industry; an angel investor in sustainable food start-ups; serial entrepreneur; respected advisor and mentor; lifestyle blogger; and mum to a young child.

Together with fellow scientist and researcher at A*STAR, Dr Ka Yi Ling, she founded Shiok Meats, the first cultivated (cell-based) seafood and meat company in Southeast Asia, and the world’s first cultivated crustacean company in 2018. To date, it has raised more than US$30 million in funding from investors worldwide, and recently acquired Gaia Foods, a Singapore-based cultivated red meat company.

In November 2021, Shiok Meats set up a first-of-its-kind, mini-P&D plant at food incubator, Innovate 360. Together with its pilot manufacturing facility that is currently under construction, the company will be another step closer to achieving its goal for commercialisation and revolutionising the way we consume seafood in 2023. Ardent about spreading awareness for environmental and food sustainability issues, Sandhya is currently in the process of penning a book to share her struggles and passion throughout her entrepreneurial journey.