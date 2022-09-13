Sarah Bagharib | Prestige 40 Under 40 2022

Think of an advocate for minorities and women in Singapore, and the name Sarah Bagharib comes to mind. The mum of one is a champion for ethnic minority representation and the advancement of girls and women.

The seeds of her passion for community-building were planted early in her career. The TedX speaker, former TV presenter and panel moderator was an award-winning documentary producer-director, who worked on programmes with topics ranging from hard-hitting current affairs on Al Jazeera to contemporary art for Bloomberg TV. “I once went undercover to film the appalling treatment of asylum seekers and refugees in detention centres across Indonesia.” It is this calling for highlighting the realities of the voiceless that led her to her role as a communications specialist at Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF or Doctors Without Borders) in 2017.

That same year, Sarah channelled her social advocacy into her own media and community platform, Crazycat, which has now amassed a community of over 5,000 women from Singapore and the region. “The vision is to support women’s mental and emotional wellness through a subscription model. I’m hoping to build an ecosystem of wellness partners whose values align with supporting and journeying with women who are working towards the best versions of themselves.”

This year, she also started the Nusantara Women Conversations podcast, a personal project she describes as a product of her healing process from a traumatic event. “That incident affected my self-confidence, which I’m still trying to reclaim today. I want to provide a space for Southeast Asian Malay women like myself to have honest conversations that explore our identities and honour the various lived experiences shared. I hope this series will help Southeast Asian Malay women from the Nusantara embrace our identity, play big and step into our power. Representation matters.”

