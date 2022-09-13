Sazzad Hossain | Prestige 40 Under 40 2022

Born in Bangladesh, Sazzad Hossain migrated to Singapore at the age of 10 and struggled because of his poor command of English. With empathy for his fellow countrymen who were experiencing similar difficulties like he did, he started giving them English lessons after his O-levels. He established social enterprise SDI Academy when he was 19, upon realising that a command of English is crucial for workplace safety.

Now, 10 years on, SDI Global is focused on building an ecosystem to improve education, employment and nutrition for migrant workers. The scope of its classes now includes computer and financial literacy, as well as entrepreneurship. During the pandemic, Sazzad not only distributed food and essentials to migrant workers, but also launched an app to enable them to continue with their learning, and to connect with the world.

An impact tech entrepreneur, Sazzad has harnessed cutting edge technology to expand SDI Global’s services beyond education. The company is also involved in cross-border recruitment and has expanded its reach to help migrant workers across Asia, Australasia, North America and Europe.

In 2019, Sazzad established DoorMart to provide migrant workers with affordable and nutritious meals for as low as $2 with delivery. He plans to launch a job portal using AI and Natural Language Processing that will be significantly cheaper and more efficient to apply for cross-border positions.