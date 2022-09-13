Shanya Amarasuriya | Prestige 40 Under 40 2022

Chartering a 150-year-old family business into its next chapter is a huge responsibility. Thankfully Shanya Amarasuriya, a fifth-generation member of the founding family of jeweller B.P. de Silva, is stepping into her role with enthusiasm.

During the Covid-19 lockdown, B.P. de Silva launched a virtual concierge service to design bespoke jewellery for clients. The jeweller also pivoted from being a by-appointment atelier to a stand-alone flagship in Dempsey that opened this year.

There’s another cause for celebration. This May, B.P. de Silva became B Corp certified – a quest that took around three years because of the tedious audit required. “It’s humbling to know that we are now part of something bigger, and that the certification not only opens the conversation into greater social and environmental responsibilities, but also transparency in the jewellery world and other industries.”

Additionally, B.P. de Silva launched its first ready-to-wear high jewellery collection. “Until now, we have not fully displayed the prowess of our designers and master craftsmen as we have only done bespoke high jewellery for private collectors. With this collection, we are also celebrating how far we’ve pushed ourselves across generations and archiving our stories as an ever-evolving family business.”