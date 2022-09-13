Teh Su Ching | Prestige 40 Under 40 2022

return Return to Prestige 40 Under 40 Previous
Teh Su Ching

37, founding partner of Purple Tree Content, and head writer and executive producer of Happy Endings 

A published poet and essayist, multi-hyphenate Teh Su Ching also writes and produces television, film and audio content. The founding partner of Purple Tree Content teaches and mentors aspiring filmmakers, at the same time juggling her role as mother to two young children.

Her works have been screened at the Telluride Film Festival and the Singapore International Film Festival (SGIFF), while her bilingual play, Seven Days in Jing An (2012), was staged to a sold-out audience in Shanghai. She runs the Purple Tree Residency program in Bangkok and works with SGIFF to present the Southeast Asian Film Lab’s Fellowship Prize.

In 2020, Su Ching developed and taught her first screenwriting course on Zoom for students at the Multimedia University (MMU). During the pandemic, she began diversifying to other forms of content, such as Happy Endings, a scripted podcast. Su Ching is also a co-producer on two feature-length debuts by emerging filmmakers, Nicole Midori Woodford and Pham Ngoc Lan. Last Shadow at First Light and Cu-Li Never Cries are slated for release in 2023.

