Best moisturising lipsticks for a fresh look and hydrated, supple lips

The lips is one of the most vulnerable part of the body. They tend to dry and crack up easily, and you need the right products to keep them soft and supple. Because lipsticks are an important part of makeup, they should look good, match your skin tone as well as protect your lips from drying or getting chapped.
There was a time when lipsticks were made from natural ingredients, like plants and fruits, that could give colour to the lips. However, as time passed, people started using nasty chemicals to retain the colour and texture. But now, many brands have become eco-conscious and have begun to adopt means to make these products more body friendly.
When it comes to the products for your lips, you are better off choosing something that will not leave your skin dry. Luckily, many companies have introduced hydrating lipsticks to ensure the protection of your lips.
We have shortlisted some of the most moisturising lipsticks and some are even gluten-free. Take your pick from sticks, tints and balms for that selfie-ready pout.
Applying this coloured balm by Kiko Milano will make you feel like you are gliding butter on your lips. It is enriched with Vitamin A, E, and shea butter and improves hydration over days.
This Dior lipstick is available in 33 shades and gives your lips a perfect dewy feel. It is formulated with aloe vera, waxes and oils for 24-hour hydration. The oils make it glide smoothly and provide comfort, along with shine.
Go bold with Givenchy Le Rouge Night Noir’s unconventional shades such as gold and grey. And they sparkle. These lipsticks are infused with acmella oleracea flowers and actions of hyaluronic acid spheres and can be applied smoothly.
This is a hydrating lip treatment that is made with coconut oil and lemon butter to moisten your lips. It also gives you SPF protection against UVA and UVB rays.
This Charlotte Tilbury collection consists of five shades that give you a metallic, shimmer, and high shine finish. These lipsticks consist hyaluronic acid that provides hydration and emollient oil provides the gloss.
This Japanese lipstick may be a little pricey, but it’s worth the price. The petal-shaped tip helps the lipstick glide smoothly on your lips and keeps them moisturised. It can also improve their condition if used continuously. Lipstick Cashmere gives a long-lasting matte finish.
This lip treatment is formulated with kokum and mango butter that provide moisture and lip-balm like comfort. Shine and softness are provided by film-forming polymers. The texture of this product is light and nourishing.
The Clinique Chubby stick is a moisturising lip balm that is pigmented enough for you to use in place of lipstick. It has a smooth and soft texture is because it contains mango and shea butter.
Available in 30 shades, this moisture-boosting product delivers maximum coverage and leaves your lips feeling rejuvenated with its hydrating formula and creamy consistency. It is also paraben- and gluten-free.
NARS Velvet Matte Lip Pencils are thin enough for you to use as a lip liner but pigmented enough to pass off as lipstick as well. They are infused with vitamin E and emollients for a velvety soft effect. This pencil is long-lasting and gives a matte finish.
