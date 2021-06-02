Best moisturising lipsticks for a fresh look and hydrated, supple lips

The lips is one of the most vulnerable part of the body. They tend to dry and crack up easily, and you need the right products to keep them soft and supple. Because lipsticks are an important part of makeup, they should look good, match your skin tone as well as protect your lips from drying or getting chapped.

There was a time when lipsticks were made from natural ingredients, like plants and fruits, that could give colour to the lips. However, as time passed, people started using nasty chemicals to retain the colour and texture. But now, many brands have become eco-conscious and have begun to adopt means to make these products more body friendly.

When it comes to the products for your lips, you are better off choosing something that will not leave your skin dry. Luckily, many companies have introduced hydrating lipsticks to ensure the protection of your lips.

We have shortlisted some of the most moisturising lipsticks and some are even gluten-free. Take your pick from sticks, tints and balms for that selfie-ready pout.

