Calming fragrances that capture the essence of wabi-sabi

With everything that’s going on around the world, it’s safe to say we are all in need of something calming and meditative for this period.

>Scents can be very effective, and a change of perfume can be invigorating and work wonders for the nerves. Here are some oriental-inspired fragrances to evoke a sense of zen and wabi-sabi in you.

Aesop: Rōzu

Aesop’s Rōzu is both sensually and aesthetically calming with its bottle of brown glass. This floral and woody combination interestingly combines notes of rose with the green and woody notes of shiso and guaiac wood.

Le Labo: Thé Noir 29

Wabi-sabi emerged from the art of tea ceremony, and so it is most fitting that Le Labo Thé Noir 29 Eau de parfum is included in the list. Thé Noir 29 itself is a celebration of tea and the craft of tea-making. It infuses light notes of bergamot, fig and bay with a more contemplative nose of tea-leaf, cedarwood, vetiver and musk.

Diptyque: Kimonanthe

What’s in the name? Diptyque’s Kimonanthe aptly harks to both the kimono and osmanthus. The perfume pays homage to Japan through incense powder and osmanthus—a small white flower with a unique scent of apricot and leather. This is a rounded scent that where candied fruit, leather and spice harmoniously meet.

Aman: Haru and Sei

These two new additions to Aman‘s fine fragrance collection take inspirations from the brand’s flagship hotel, Aman Tokyo and Amangiri, the Utah desert retreat.

Inspired by Aman Tokyo and named after the Japanese word for spring, Haru features delicate layers of floral and fruity. One can expect notes of soft apricot and green-tea accents with hints of musk and tobacco designed to evoke the spirit of Tokyo traditions.

On the other hand, Sei is a more mysterious scent designed to capture the sense of nightfall in a desert. It combines pine needle and juniper with notes of dry safe and lavender. Rooted in the wilderness of nature, its earthy, woody scent is accented with cedarwood and ciste labdanum.

This story first appeared in Prestige Thailand.