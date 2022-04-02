7 face masks you can easily make at home

Here’s a glowing face mask dream your kitchen can secretly fulfil.

During this self-quarantine, we are all trying to be as productive as possible by working from home, staying fit, and sprucing up some healthy food. But amid all the chores we’ve set for ourselves, let’s not forget to take care of our skin. To knock out that stress and banish that acne, try some homemade face masks so your skin can thrive even while you are indoors. We’ve seen the sheet form, the clay form, and even the splash form, but it’s not the best time to make a trip down to the store to grab some skin-care masks now, is it?

Take a closer look: your humble abode has a secret chamber where all your special ingredients lie — and that’s the kitchen. Gathering up ingredients and choosing the type of face mask can be tricky, so we’ve hacked and cracked the code for some ideal spa-worthy DIY face masks to do at home with all the easy ingredients. There’s one rule though: don’t eat them, just apply them.

[Hero Image credit: Christiann Koepke/Unsplash & Feature Image credit: Lindsay Moe/Unsplash]

The Cocoa Dream Hydration Mask

A completely edible mask? The three superstars of this dreamy face mask include avocado for skin hydration, honey for anti-bacterial or anti-inflammatory features, and our favourite dopamine cocoa for skin-soothing antioxidants.

Ingredients: Avocado, Cocoa, and Honey

Instructions:

Mash 1/4 avocado in a small bowl Add 1 tablespoon cocoa powder and 1 tablespoon honey. Stir it well. Once down, apply the mask to your skin for 10 minutes. Wash off your face with warm water and then moisturise as you like.

The Nourishing Honey Mask

If you’re focusing on soothing your acne, then this one is for you. Honey is the perfect natural antibacterial to treat acne and yeast is rich in B-vitamins which both helps break the acne barrier.

Ingredients: Honey, Yeast, and Chamomile Tea

Instructions:

Grab 2 tea bags and brew one cup of chamomile tea. Let it cool down. Take another bowl and stir 1 tablespoon of honey (manuka or raw) and 1 teaspoon of nutritional yeast. Pour the chamomile tea just enough to make a thick paste and make sure it’s not watery. Apply a thin layer of the mask to your face. Let it sit for at least 20 minutes. Rinse off and you’re done. Moisturise as you like.

The Turmeric Yogurt Mask

If you’ve been sun-tanning too much during the start of the year, now it’s the time to recover. Yogurt is brimmed with all the benefits possible, from lactic acid that lifts the skin to lacklustre surface cells that help create newer ones. On the other hand, turmeric is a very healing ingredient as it helps in combating pigmentation and is great for any sort of inflammation.

Ingredients: Plain Yogurt, Honey, and Turmeric powder

Instructions:

Grab a bowl and add 1 tablespoon of natural or plain yogurt. Add in 1 tablespoon honey and 1 tablespoon of turmeric powder. Stir it well and apply for 10-20 minutes.

The Acne-Fighting Mask

Another secret weapon to battling acne is this DIY mask. Turmeric powder and lemon juice combined can work wonders. Here’s the trick.

Ingredients: Turmeric powder, Lemon Juice, and Water

Instructions:

Grab a bowl and add 3 tablespoons of turmeric powder and mix it with water. Add 2 tablespoons of fresh lemon juice until it turns into a thick paste. Apply to your face. Leave it for at least 5 minutes. Our tip? Apply it to your pimple areas for great results.

Honey Citrus Mask

Glow it up with some Vitamin-C. When honey meets orange, it’s going to glow everything up, especially your dull skin you’ve been cribbing about. So, if you’re aren’t getting enough sleep due to stress or feel like your skin is looking unhappy, then this one is for you.

Ingredients: Honey and Orange Juice

Instructions:

Grab a quarter-cup of honey and add 3 tablespoons of orange juice. Lightly mix it until it’s even. Apply the mixture on your face. Leave it on for at least 15 minutes. Rinse your face with warm water and moisturise as you like.

The Breakfast Mask

This might be something you’ve been eating for your morning brekkie, but this time you scrub it on your face. This breakfast-filled DIY mask is great to keep your oil skin calm and composed. Oatmeals tend to have a soothing texture and egg yolks help in tightening the skin.

Ingredients: Egg yolk, Honey, Olive Oil, and Oatmeal

Instructions:

Grab a bowl and pour 1 egg yolk, 1 tablespoon of honey, 1 tablespoon of olive oil, and half a cup of oatmeal. Then stir it well until the mixture is smooth. Apply it on your face and leave it for 15-20 minutes. Also, make sure you massage it on areas of any scars because it can help heal and regenerate tissue cells. Rinse your face with lukewarm water and moisturise as you like.

The Cucumber Avocado blend mask

An ultra-cooling mask that will make your skin feel refreshed. To combat oily skin or decongested pores, this could be a great remedy. Target them before they erupt and leave a scar.

Cucumber is very hydrating as it contains mainly water and vitamin C, so it aids in reducing any breakout activity. As for the avocado, it helps in regulating oil production. Whilst COVID-19 has been our main concern right now, Bangkok has also been facing a lot of pollution and PM 2.5, so to prevent damages to your skin from the poor air-quality, this could also be a remedy for your skin.

Ingredients: Avocado and Cucumber (blended)

Instructions:

Grab a bowl and add half an avocado. Smash the avocado and add 1/4 of a cucumber that’s been blended. Stir the mixture properly and apply it to your skin. Apply for 10-15 minutes. Rinse your face and moisturise as you like.

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Bangkok