Illuminating moisturizers for a glowing complexion

We love a glowing complexion and feel that there is no such thing as too much highlighter. Whether you believe in the less-is-more mindset or a multi-step skincare routine, the ultimate result is the glow-from-within that we all want. An illuminating moisturiser is one sort of product we deem essential.

This product offers you a lit-from-within look and natural dewiness; you may not even need to apply a highlighter. We’ve compiled a list of our favourite illuminating moisturizers for you to achieve that luminous finish.

Benefits of using an illuminating moisturiser

Glass skin

All you need to add to your foundation for that glass skin is some illuminating moisturizer. By mixing your foundation and illuminator, you get a glossy combination that gives you that gleaming, gorgeous makeup base. Apply concealer, powder, blush, and contour, and you’re set for the party! If you don’t want to apply foundation, the illuminating moisturizer alone will suffice.

Say bye-bye to dullness

Use an illuminating moisturizer to eliminate dullness. It quickly elevates your face by giving a natural, radiant glow. You can use it alone or with your foundation.

Hydrates the skin

Illuminating moisturizers can work wonders if you have naturally dry and dehydrated skin. A layer of illuminating moisturizer will nourish your skin and make it feel softer and smoother. It will not only hydrate your skin but will also give you a glow from within, a win-win situation!

Get your hands on the best illuminating moisturizers here

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India.