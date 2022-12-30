Beauty test drive: An Honest Review of the Dyson Airwrap

The Dyson Airwrap is a mighty multi-styler to end them all, with its unbeatable smoothening effects and efficient drying and styling functions.

I don’t think of myself as a novice when it comes to hair styling with hot tools.

I’d go as far as to say that I can give myself an acceptable blowout with a round brush (paired with my ever-trusty Dyson Supersonic Hairdryer), and know my way around a straightener. But boy oh boy, has the Dyson Airwrap humbled me into realising that I’m a beginner to hair styling just like everyone else.

The learning curve to mastering this multi-styler is steep, but trust me when I say that the struggle pays off.

By now, we’re all familiar how intelligent Dyson products are. But the Airwrap has stepped it up with its latest upgrades that include the Enhanced Coanda Airflow.

You’ll find this first with the new re-engineered Coanda smoothing dryer. This has two modes. Use the Drying mode to rough dry your hair before styling. Then, switch to the smoothing mode. This features two jets of air that work together to dry and straighten hair rapidly and with less frizz and flyaways.

To switch modes, you simply turn the cool tip on the dryer, which admittedly takes a little getting used to, but produces an impressive sleek effect.

Another upgrade features on the curling barrel attachments. Both the 30mm and 40mm barrels (for voluminous and looser waves respectively) can be gently toggled on the tips to change the curling direction. This is a big change from previous generations, as users would have to change attachments to do so.

It takes me a massive amount of practice to get used to this, but I persevere by repeatedly watching Dyson tutorials available on the brand’s website and trying, failing then ultimately succeeding.

An attachment I use most is the Firm Smoothing Brush. For someone with thick, coarser hair, this is a godsend. After rough drying my hair, I run this attachment through my hair, focusing on the roots with a little tension to ensure the smoothest effect. Again, the Enhanced Coanda Airflow comes into play here, allowing for targeted drying of your tresses.

For a bouncy blowout, use the Round Volumising brush. It has long fine bristles that channel air deep into the hair, giving it body and volume while it creates tension as it dries. All of these attachments can be purchased as a set, or individually so you can customise the best experience for you.

While I’d like to think that I’ve better mastered the Airwrap by now, I’m still trying to find my best hair curling strategy with the barrels. My lacklustre skills and Singapore’s humidity is a surefire combination for curls that don’t last.

Ultimately, curling your hair with the Airwrap is a trial and error process, that requires pivoting between products that work best for your hair texture and knowing the right techniques. One prop tip though? Once your hair is twirled around the barrel, hit the cool shot button for 10 seconds to set the curl.

Find what works for you, and you’ll soon agree that the Airwrap is a worthy investment for anyone who loves salon-like results. All you need is patience and again: Practice. But if you really need a professional’s help, simply head to the beauty pop-up at Plaza Singapura, or book an appointment at one of its many demo stores.

Shop Here