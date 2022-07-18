Apple cider vinegar: Benefits and uses for your skin and hair

We hear about it all the time, but what exactly does apple cider vinegar do for our skin, hair and scalp? According to the experts, a small amount of the ingredient might ultimately improve your beauty routine. Here’s everything to know.

Although the scent isn’t pleasant, there’s a reason apple cider vinegar (ACV) is popular in the beauty industry. It’s naturally acidic, which is great for your skin, scalp, and hair. According to experts, the natural pH of our bodies’ skin is more acidic when we are healthy. When your skin is irritated, a small amount of this might be your secret weapon for calming it.

If you want a brighter complexion and a healthier scalp, the vinegar from the old saying might come in handy. That is, if it is made from apples.

What is apple cider vinegar?

Apple cider vinegar is made by crushing apples and then squeezing off the juice, according to experts. Bacteria and yeast are added to the liquid to start an alcoholic fermentation process that turns the juice’s sugars to alcohol. The alcohol is then transformed into vinegar in a second and final fermentation process.

Benefits of apple cider vinegar for skin

ACV’s skin-perfecting acids are similar to a mild chemical peel that gently exfoliates the skin. Gentle is the key word here; when used properly, ACV may help slough away dead skin cells that you can’t see, brightening your complexion.

ACV’s acidic characteristics also make it ideal for acne-prone skin – it has a low pH, which experts say helps to maintain our skin’s healthy acid mantle.

A well-balanced skin tends to be more acidic, so a few strategic swipes of the stuff on specific areas can work to bring your skin back down to a healthy pH, which, according to experts, is beneficial in balancing things like oil production and calming eczema flare-ups. It’s also worth noting that, due to the fermentation, ACV is naturally antimicrobial, which adds to its power in combating acne.

Benefits of apple cider vinegar for hair and scalp





You’ve probably heard it a million times: scalp is skin. As a result, ACV is equally effective in your hair-care regimen. Its exfoliating acids reduce oiliness and can help break up any debris or product residue left behind from daily activities. It helps to reduce scaly scalp since it is a mild exfoliator. According to experts, using diluted ACV to your hair might help it seem shinier by eliminating product buildup on the hair shaft.

It’s also great for dandruff. Remember those antibacterial and anti-fungal properties we mentioned earlier? They also make ACV a great natural cure for flakes, which can be aggravated by yeast (a form of fungus) on the scalp skin. Overall, it can support a healthy scalp by targeting dead skin cells that cause dandruff, minimising flakes and allowing you to go back into your cute black tops and shirts.

There are a few more advantages that the acids in ACV can provide for your crown. It seals the hair cuticles, retains hair colour, increases shine, and reduces frizz, as well as softening and strengthening the hair shaft.

How to incorporate apple cider vinegar into your routine?



The way you use ACV is determined by your overall skin or hair needs. According to experts, apple cider vinegar may be used on the skin as a cleanser, acne spot treatment, toner, and exfoliator, and on the hair as a cleansing hair rinse, shampoo, and so on, so you know there are an a plenty of products out there filled with it at various levels.

Experts recommend looking for acetic acid or vinegar on the ingredient list. It should be within the first five or so ingredients, and definitely not after the preservatives. If the product is labelled as fruit extract, any acetic acid is further diluted in a solvent such as glycerin or is only present in trace amounts.

All Images: Courtesy Shutterstock