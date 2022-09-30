Arbiters of Style: Savina Chow on her love for beauty

Daring, fashion-forward and passionate for all things beautiful, Savina Chow is without a doubt one of the new faces of luxury. Crystal Lee goes behind the curtain to uncover the woman behind the perfectly curated digital feeds.

It’s not immediately apparent on her stylish Instagram feed filled with sleek, designer looks, but Savina Chow is a beauty connoisseur. In between posts of her day-to-day ensembles, Savina shares makeup tips, skincare tricks and hair hacks with tens of thousands of her followers. She is also the founder of Beaubit, a content and e-commerce platform specialising in niche beauty brands suitable for Asian skin. Tamburins, Sunnies Face, Dr. Barbara Sturm and Osea are some of the labels it carries.

Launched in 2020, Beaubit marked a triumphant first year, forging milestone partnerships and multiplying revenue by seven times. Ever the go-getter, Savina has also been working on her own beauty label Blunies (@bluniesofficial), which focuses on collagen. “I’ve been obsessed with recording audio notes to keep track of new ideas for the brand,” she says.

As her business portfolio grows, Savina’s use of social media has also matured. “I rely heavily on social media to keep track of consumer behaviour, fast-moving market trends and global economy news. When I first started, it was purely for fun to share my daily outfits on Instagram.

“It has now evolved into a business where I view every content piece with a critical eye and analyse each platform both as an advertiser and consumer. I strongly believe the influencer industry will continue to grow and reach newer and larger audiences, though the platforms may change. I’m really excited for that!”

This story is part of the “Arbiters of Style” feature starring Willabelle Ong, Savina Chai, Chloe Ng and Ho Khai Ling in the Sep 2022 issue of Prestige Singapore.