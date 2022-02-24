Beat the breakouts: How to prevent and eliminate maskne

While masks aren’t going away anytime soon, the acne caused by wearing them can. Nafeesa Saini offers the latest solutions on preventing and eliminating maskne.

Almost two years into the pandemic and the things that have plagued us at the beginning, such as restrictions and maskne, have remained. No matter its material, your mask traps hot air and is a natural breeding ground of yeast, bacteria and other skin mites.

Couple that with the perspiration-inducing humidity of Singapore and the friction of the mask rubbing against your skin and you’ve got a potent cocktail for acne flare-ups. But there’s hope yet. The following tips are a cheat sheet for preventing and treating maskne once and for all.

How to prevent and treat maskne:

Mask wisely

While medical-grade surgical masks with multiple layers offer more protection, they aren’t the most forgiving for the planet since they’re disposable. To be kind to both your skin and the Earth, opt for a reusable alternative, such as the mulberry silk masks from SOVA or Silky Miracle. Naturally hypoallergenic with antimicrobial properties, they are also more breathable and create less friction on skin. For better protection, the mask has to have at least two layers with a high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter in between. Be sure to wash your mask after every use to minimise bacteria build-up.