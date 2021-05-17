As their popularity grows, many celebrities venture into side businesses like launching an alcohol brand, clothing line and buying a stake in a sports team.

Some launch beauty labels. The latest beauty brands — owned by celebrities — to join this trend are Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez, JLo Beauty by Jennifer Lopez and ANOMALY Haircare by Priyanka Chopra.

They use their years of experience of sitting in make-up chairs to create products such as eye make-up, fragrances, foundations and various creams. We look at some beauty brands launched by famous personalities that you can add to your vanity kits.

Fenty Beauty

Before Rihanna took over the MET Galas and Grammys, the multi-talented artist was simply just another daughter spellbound by her mother’s makeup. Fenty Beauty was launched in 2017 after she found a gap in the beauty industry for cosmetics that work on different skin types and tones, she launched her line “so that people everywhere would be included.” Thus, the line offers a game-changing range of everything from cleansers to 50 foundation shades. It was even listed as one of the TIME magazine’s Best Inventions in 2017.

Kylie Cosmetics by Kylie Jenner

Jenner was still a beauty mogul on the rise in 2014 when she launched Kylie Lip Kits, which was later renamed Kylie Cosmetics. Jenner did provide the overlined Instagram pout with a cult following. So, it wasn’t a surprise when her first lip-kit in 2015 was an instant sell-out. Today, her million-dollar cosmetic empire consists of much more than just her best-selling lip wear. In 2019, she forayed into skincare with Kylie Skin.

Honest Beauty by Jessica Alba

Staying true to its name and way ahead of the game in clean beauty, Honest beauty in 2012 started creating effective cruelty-free products for all. With a wide variety of affordable organic ranges, actress Jessica Alba launched The Honest Company in 2011 as a new parent who couldn’t find many non-toxic alternatives in the market. Since then, this lifestyle and wellness brand maintains excellent quality, humanitarian initiatives and transparency with its consumers. The brand offers an ethical assortment of self-pampering options like bath bombs, make-up essentials, body creams and more.

ANOMALY Haircare by Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Unveiled in January 2021, Priyanka Chopra’s Anomaly haircare deviates from the norm with a promising gender-neutral range of sustainable shampoos, masks and conditioners addressing specific hair types. Available in minimalistic 100 percent recycled packaging, the high-performance and environmentally-conscious products are reasonably priced and available online and at Target retail.

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez

Shattering unrealistic standards of conventional beauty is Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty. A 2020 venture positively romanticising imperfection with subtle formulas, her line is thoughtfully curated and thoroughly tested with one percent of product sales dedicated to mental health services. With her products, Gomez wants to reinforce self-love by providing unique formulations that celebrate your inner and outer beauty.

Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga

With the mantra of “beauty is how you see yourself,” Lady Gaga launched Haus Laboratories in 2019. After serving avant-garde red carpet looks of all time, the music star translates her mood board legacy into a vegan label that mirrors her punk rock and bold vibe. Now channel your inner diva through her multi-dimensional yet user-friendly products. The items ranging from eye-liners to lipsticks and highlighters are available on Amazon.

JLo Beauty by Jennifer Lopez

In a perfect world, we too would have pristine skin like Jennifer Lopez. In this world, we have JLo Beauty. Launched in 2021, the clinically-tested #GlowGetter products come packaged in aesthetic rose gold hue with her initials. Inspired by her belief that “beauty has no expiration date,” the luxurious skincare line includes tinted moisturiser, serum, dietary supplement and more.

And, if you are not satisfied with the results, the brand offers a 60-day money-back guarantee (minus the shipping and handling) even if you are returning empty bottles.

Iman Cosmetics by Iman Abdulmajid

Essentially curated for women of colour, supermodel Iman Abdulmajid found Iman Cosmetics in 1994. Frustrated from carrying her customised foundation to shoots, she developed a brand that created products suitable for ‘all women with skin of colour.’ She was one of the first to introduce foundation shades that finally addressed the darker tones as a second skin. Her revolutionary products made the melanin pop without an ashy finish and inspired other brands to celebrate diversity too.

Kay Beauty by Katrina Kaif

Actress Katrina Kaif collaborated with one of India’s biggest beauty retailer, Nykaa, to launch Kay Beauty in 2019. The ever-growing beauty line focuses on curating glamorous yet comfortable formulas for women who are always on the go. Kaif even bagged the Beauty Entrepreneur of The Year Award at 2020 Femina Beauty Awards 2020 for her label.

Goop Beauty by Gwyneth Paltrow

Goop is as multi-faceted as a lifestyle brand gets. Gwyneth Paltrow found Goop as an email newsletter doling out modern advice weekly in 2008. Over a decade with its fair share of controversies, the company has led to E-commerce, fashion collaborations, pop-up shows, health summits, a print magazine, a podcast and a full-fledged Netflix docuseries. While the online store sells all kinds of brands, its in-house Goop Beauty offers opulent and result-oriented clean beauty products like exfoliators, creams, serums among others.

