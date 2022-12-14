9 beauty gift sets and limited edition items for Christmas 2022

Pressed for time? This cheat list of the best beauty gifts for your nearest and dearest will make your Christmas shopping just a little bit easier.
The season of gifting is almost upon us, and it’s time you get to your Christmas shopping (If you haven’t already). For the beauty enthusiasts in your life, these nine sets, advent calendars and limited edition items will impress.
Jump To / Table of Contents
A multi-styler like no other, the Dyson Airwrap tops Christmas wish lists globally for countless reasons. The newest iteration comes with the Coanda smoothing dryer. The styling attachment doesn’t just speedily dry your hair; thanks to two jets of air work, it can also smooth flyaways.
Our second favourite attachment is the round voluminising brush. This one nearly does it all, as its long and fine bristles channel air into the hair to give it more volume, and shape it into the curls of your choice.
The brushes, available in soft and firm, smooth fine or frizz-prone, dry and smoothen hair using the Coanda airflow. These work a treat on stubborn roots — just remember to apply tension for maximum effect.
What we admittedly still have not mastered are the curling barrels. Available in 20, 30 and 40mm, these cater to different hair types and lengths. Want to curl your hair in a clockwise or anti-clockwise direction? Just make a quick turn on the knob.
Whatever the hair style you have, the Dyson Airwap does the work for you. Just be sure to watch the tutorials (available on the Dyson website) and practise, practise, practise. Alternatively, learn from the experts by booking a personalised styling consultation at one of Dyson’s Beauty Labs.
For the gifting season, Dyson has two limited-edition colorways in store (Vinca Blue & Rosé). These are available at the Dyson Demo Stores and on www.dyson.com.sg. To really impress your giftee, you can personalise the hair care presentation cases by debossing up to three initials in foil colour and enjoy gift-wrapping services at any Dyson Demo Stores.
Reset your skincare routine for 2023 with Sulwhasoo’s Holiday collection. Plum blossoms blooming in harsh winters are this year’s campaign inspiration to signify the start of new beginnings.Three holiday gift sets, each spotlighting the brand’s bestsellers, are available. The First Care Activating Serum set features the product in its full size. Redesigned in white to symbolise Korean baekja (white porcelain), it comes with three deluxe-sized minis aimed at restoring skin’s glow. Comprising potent anti-ageing ingredients, the Concentrated Ginseng Renewing Cream Ex set includes the cream in both full and mini sizes. To rejuvenate skin and boost its regenerative properties, the Concentrated Ginseng Renewing Serum Ex Holiday Set is presented with the full-sized serum and four travel-sized products.
Chanel pays tribute to its iconic No 5 perfume with a collection that draws inspiration from the moon and its phases. Give skin a natural bronze sheen with the Eclat Lunaire Oversize Illuminating Face Powder, which is embossed with the fragrance flacon encircled by the moon. Or dress eyelids in shades of copper and amber gold with the Les 4 Ombres eyeshadow palette in Ombres De Lune, also embossed with the house’s symbols set against the backdrop of the moon’s surface. Complete the look with Rouge Allure L’Extrait lipsticks in warm red or brown, and slather your skin with the illuminating and scented No 5 The Gold Body Oil
The celestial world is captured in Cle De Peau’s Radiant Sky holiday range, which is a collaboration with Parisian jeweller Elie Top. His hand- drawn night sky motifs feature on the collection’s products, which include the Luminizing Face Enhancer in 105 Shimmering Orb that’s made from finely milled synthetic opals, and the Eye Color Quad with red-brown earthy and meadow green shades embossed with stars. Other standouts are the lipstick mini set with mauve, pink and red shades, and a festive spin on the house’s most iconic product, The Cream.
A starry winter’s night at Monsieur Dior’s former residence – the Château de La Colle Noire – is the inspiration behind Dior’s holiday beauty collection. Dreamt up by artist Pietro Ruffo, a world of gold constellations decorates this year’s advent calendar with 24 mini-sized Dior beauty products that range from skincare such as the Capture Totale Super Potent Serum to makeup like the Rouge Dior 999. Other collector-worthy sets: this year’s Rouge Minaudière, and the Gris Dior Art of Living Ritual set, which includes the perfume, soap and 30 Montaigne scented candle accompanied by a snuffer.
Diptyque turns to the heavens this festive season with A Map of Stars. A chart of white, gold and silver constellations decorates its three limited-edition seasonal candles, which offer scents of pine trees and wood fires. The house’s advent calendar is glow-in-the-dark and adorned with illustrations of the Milky Way. As for its Christmas fragrance Eau Rose, the bottle features subtle embossed roses with golden highlights and is housed in a dark red case studded with stars and letters. It also comes as a gift set with a hand cream.
Goutal whisks you away to the treetops of a pine forest, where a golden butterfly showers the trees with golden dust. This imagery is the inspiration for the maison’s holiday collection.
Highlights include the Une Forêt d’Or candle, which reminds one of a stroll through a winter forest, with notes of orange rind and pine branches. For a truly memorable gift, the Petite Cherie Holiday Set comprises the perfume, that boasts fruity and fresh notes of pear, peach and freshly cut grass, with musky rose at its heart. The set also comes with the Universel hand cream.
Acqua Di Parma’s festive collection sees three new candles and diffusers: Panettone, Bosco and Magia del Camino candles and diffusers. These new olfactory iterations feature a paper marbling technique that decorates the packaging, bottles and glass holders.
Panettone is an ode to the Christmas cake, pairing gourmand notes of vanilla and candied fruits with the citrusy scent of the house’s Frutti d’Oro. Bosco embodies fir trees and pine needles with refreshing eucalyptus, and cloves for warmth. Magia del Camino is woody and warm, with notes of incense and amber.
The candles are available in 200 grams while the diffusers are presented in 180ml. The Bosco fragrance is also available in a larger size of 500 grams with three wicks, and a 500ml diffuser.
Trudon welcomes Christmas with a candle collection inspired by charms. Seductive Gloria is a warm scent with notes embodying firewood, made up of Haitian Vetiver and Indonesian Patchouli, and a spicy accord with cinnamon and nutmeg. Fir is a Christmas tree personified, with touches of myrrh and incense absolute that add depth to its main notes of Siberian pine and fir tree. Gabriel offers comfort for a wintery morning, with leather, candied chestnuts and cashmere wood. Spella is woody and ambery, with notes of rose and geranium.