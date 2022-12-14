9 beauty gift sets and limited edition items for Christmas 2022

A multi-styler like no other, the Dyson Airwrap tops Christmas wish lists globally for countless reasons. The newest iteration comes with the Coanda smoothing dryer. The styling attachment doesn’t just speedily dry your hair; thanks to two jets of air work, it can also smooth flyaways.

Our second favourite attachment is the round voluminising brush. This one nearly does it all, as its long and fine bristles channel air into the hair to give it more volume, and shape it into the curls of your choice.

The brushes, available in soft and firm, smooth fine or frizz-prone, dry and smoothen hair using the Coanda airflow. These work a treat on stubborn roots — just remember to apply tension for maximum effect.

What we admittedly still have not mastered are the curling barrels. Available in 20, 30 and 40mm, these cater to different hair types and lengths. Want to curl your hair in a clockwise or anti-clockwise direction? Just make a quick turn on the knob.

Whatever the hair style you have, the Dyson Airwap does the work for you. Just be sure to watch the tutorials (available on the Dyson website) and practise, practise, practise. Alternatively, learn from the experts by booking a personalised styling consultation at one of Dyson’s Beauty Labs.

For the gifting season, Dyson has two limited-edition colorways in store (Vinca Blue & Rosé). These are available at the Dyson Demo Stores and on www.dyson.com.sg. To really impress your giftee, you can personalise the hair care presentation cases by debossing up to three initials in foil colour and enjoy gift-wrapping services at any Dyson Demo Stores.