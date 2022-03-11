9 of the best beauty looks from Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2022

When it comes to serving the best looks, Paris Fashion Week never disappoints. New trends are set, and we don’t just mean beauty. This year is no different.

Showcasing the top names in the fashion world, the recently concluded Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2022 roped in the best designers from all over the world and they put their best fashion foot forward. These designers have paved the way for beauty looks and trends that will be all the rage soon.

Here are some of the beauty looks that inspired us

Ombré lips

Weinsanto accentuated the look of some of his featured models walking on this Fashion Week’s runway with ombré lips. They were seen rocking lavender hued inner lips that flawlessly waned into a dark plum lip liner. Looks like lip liners are back with a bang!

As lipsticks are most make-up lovers’ favourite, this look is a must have.

Bold eyeshadow

Different hues on eyes do the best drama as compared to anything else. In this fashion week, Vaquera taught us how to highlight our eyes in the best way possible. We are definitely taking notes on how to add sparkling silver eyeshadow on our upper eyelids and lashes for the next party.

Gold lip cuffs

Several Balmain models were seen wearing gold cuffs on their lips on the runway. With chains around the neck or gold earrings on one ear, the cuffs stood out quite well. We highly recommend this addition if you wish to add an element of mystique with a little bit of bling to your party look.

The au naturel look

Simplicity at its best, the natural or minimal makeup also found its place in Paris. Models at the Stella McCartney showcase looked fabulous with au naturel looks that blended well with their outfits. When we need to keep the focus on our attires or want to keep it simple or minimalistic, this is how we will be doing our makeup.

Glossy makeup

It looks like the trend of dewy and glossy makeup was hot during Giambattista Valli’s show which was definitely a breath of fresh air in the beauty orbit.

If you are looking to relive the good old ‘90s or want to incorporate the dewy glass skin K-beauty trend, you can definitely get glossed up.

Half-ups

We have surely taken inspiration from this Mame Kurogouchi hairdo. What we liked about this beauty look is that the bottom hair is neat and straight, while the hair from the crown is taken up into a mild pouf.

Pouf can definitely make an appearance in beauty trends adopted by the fashion industry in the coming months as it is already a much loved style.

Bleached hair

If you are someone who prefers simple makeup but want your hair to do the talking, you can take a cue from Dior who featured a runway model donning basic makeup with a bleached buzz cut.

Many models at Chanel and Mui Mui shows were also seen sporting this hair look that showed us how to let our bleached tresses fall loose.

Side part clipped with hair pin

If there is a beauty trend that made us nostalgic, then it would be the retro side part look with a hair clip as seen on Chanel models during the 2022 Paris Fashion Week. A comfortable style and our all time favourite.

Whispy bangs

We certainly agree that curtain or bottleneck fringes will stay for a while, but we can try asking hair stylists to trim our bangs into a wispy fringe as represented by Chloé. Short hair lovers, watch out.

(Hero and Featured Image Credit: Stella McCartney/Facebook)