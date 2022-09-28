Beauty test drive: Browhaus Lash Resurrection

Two months ago, I had come to the point in my life where I had grown resigned to short, stubby eyelashes.

Monthly lash extension appointments were not doing me any favours either and had caused much of my natural lashes to fall out.

By the time I’d made my first booking for the Lash Resurrection service at Browhaus, I was thoroughly cynical of its benefits. But boy, was I wrong.

A little introduction: Lash Resurrection at Browhaus is a non-invasive treatment that works by infusing a growth serum directly to your follicles using a micro tip.

It involves three steps. Your lashes are first cleansed of impurities and makeup. They are then measured so your therapist can track their growth.

Next, a high frequency device is used on the lashes. The vibrations emitted from the device work to exfoliate your lash line. This unclogs your follicles, and allows for the regrowth serum to better penetrate them.

The regrowth serum is then applied. The formula contains all the good stuff for your lashes, including potent botanical extracts to trigger their growth stage. The applicator – the micro tip in this case – targets every single lash (even the miniscule ones) so your eyelashes can grow to their fullest stage.

Finally, a heated steam eyemask is applied, so take this as your nap time.

My experience

Any service that involves my eyes often leaves me nervous. Call it PTSD, as my monthly eyelash extensions always leave my eyes red and stinging.

To my surprise, the device used on my eye lashes caused zero pain or discomfort. In fact, it’s a ticklish sensation but this also passes quickly.

According to Browhaus, most customers see a 1-2mm growth after one session. Results tend to show after two to four. In my case, I really start to see difference in my eyelashes after the third. While they still stubbornly refuse to curl, they are far, far longer than when I first started. I’ve taken to delaying my eyelash extensions in fear of ruining them.

After care

To maintain the results, avoid the following: hot showers, swimming, sauna, steam bath, and face steaming for 24 hours. Also avoid putting any makeup on your lash line for three days after your session and avoid touching the area. After those three days, you can apply the Browhaus Extend Lash & Growth Serum or Undercoat Lash & Brow Conditioner to nourish your lashes.

Brow Lash Resurrection