Beauty test drive: Chanel Prive at ION Orchard

Check into Chanel’s newest Prive boutique in ION Orchard for a skin-soothing facial away from the crowds.

Just around the corner of ION Orchard’s first floor sits a little haven of peace. Decked in Chanel’s colours of black and white, it’s accented with the precious lamé shade, between gold and silver, that adorns the maison’s many skincare products and perfumes.

This is the first Chanel Prive standalone boutique in Asia. Precious bottlings of the Les Exclusifs De Chanel scents and signature products its shelves in its Skincare Wall and Fragrance Bars. But beyond the retail space, lies sanctuaries for complete and utter relaxation.

The three private cabin rooms are decorated in coromandel panels and gold wallpaper. Inside, five treatments are offered, merging the best of East and West. Massage techniques — gleaned from centuries of wisdom — are paired with the sumptuous, efficacious formulas of Chanel.

After an analysis and discussion, my therapist diagnoses me the Le Soin Illuminateur treatment. Designed to restore radiance to my dry, dull skin, it also uses products from the Le Blanc range.

Other treatments at the boutique cater to different skin concerns. Le Soin Ressourcant deeply hydrates using the Hydra Beauty range; Le Soin Fermente smoothes and firms wrinkles with the Le Lift Range; Le Soin Revitalisant prevents and corrects signs of aging with the N1 De Chanel range; and finally, Le Soin Sublime is the ultimate ritual to intensely reenergise skin. One key thing to note: The boutique does not offer extractions.

This being a Chanel facial, I expected nothing less than perfection and the maison delivered on all counts. Not all facials are made equal – in particular, touch-forward ones. I’ve experienced facials that, without proper understanding of my sensitive skin issues, have left my complexion inflamed or triggered acne and rashes.

Here, I left completely, and utterly relaxed, with my skin glowing – not a single irritation in sight.

Despite Chanel Prive’s location in a busy mall, the walls are so insulated from noise that you’re guaranteed to leave the outside world behind. We also loved the warm heated bed, the gentle yet firm touch of our therapist who performed the most mind-melting shoulder and arm massages. We loved the after-care: If you’re headed out after, the cabin offers amenities such as a Dyson hairdryer and Chanel products of fragrances and lotions.

To make an appointment, call 6603 1468. Head here for more information.