Beauty test drive: Coulisse Heir offers the ultimate luxury salon experience with fully private pods

Luxury hair salons are a dime a dozen here, but Coulisse Heir takes treating your tresses up a notch with its elegant, private pods.

Located on the busy fourth floor of ION Orchard, the salon draws you in with its muted palette of neutrals, and soothing textures of marble, concrete and wood. Pass its reception area and you’ll find a space that lives up to its first impression.

Instead of the chaos of hairdryer sounds, loud chatter and swivelling metal chairs, serenity greets you instead. The only indication of the salon is the large marble counter topped with its in-house products. The space is defined by its curved walls, which house seven private pods.

Coulisse Heir is the first fully private salon in Singapore; a surprising fact, considering the number of luxury names in Singapore. “While exploring options for hair and scalp services in Singapore, I realised that there was a gap in the standard of the services offered here – none of the brands catered exclusively to the luxury market. Instead, they were operating in salon-style set ups with only one or two private rooms catered for their VIP guests,” says co-founder Selina Ong.

The salon specialises in scalp care, and offers therapies catered to this. These are endorsed by trichologists, bio-scientists and medical specialities.

Here, its treatments are customised to your hair condition and utilise skin-friendly, in-house products. Its Signature Co-Cleanse Scalp Therapy is its clear star. This begins with a scalp analysis, which involves photo-taking to trace the before-and-after effects of the treatment. My analysis reveals patches of clogged and oily skin. It also show redness and inflammation potentially caused by shampoos that are too harsh for my sensitive scalp.

To rectify this, we begin work immediately. I’m ushered into my private pod, where I change into a robe and settle comfortably rest on a backwash chair. This chair has all I need, including an attached swivelling table for my drinks, a foot rest and a function to lean back for my hair washes, which also takes place in the pod.

The Co-Cleanse therapy kicks off with a shoulder massage and gentle hair brushing to improve the blood circulation in my scalp. To remove the product buildup in my hair, my scalp is exfoliated using the Oxygen Water Jet Peel Machine. This deep cleans the follicles to purge impurities and excess sebum.

When working to heal weak hair, the first line of defence is strengthening the scalp. An essence, infused with amino acids and proteins to rebuild the scalp barrier, is applied next. We finish with the Chromotherapy, a type of colour and light therapy to stimulate hair growth. We analyse my scalp once more, and the visible patches of buildup, clogged follicles and inflammation are mostly gone. I leave with my hair glossy, thanks to a fabulous blowout, and confidently clean.

Coulisse Heir, 2 Orchard Turn, #04-02 ION Orchard, 238801

Coulisse Heir